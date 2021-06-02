I had to quit my job to pursue God’s calling - Queendalyn Yurglee

Source: Stephen Nana Asare, Contribution

VGMA 2021 unsung nominee Queendalyn Yurglee in a sit-down conversation with Nana Asare Stephen on 360 Connect revealed she had a well-paying job but she had to quit to pursue God’s calling to win souls through music.

Having to minister on various stages with renowned ministers of the gospel such as Dr. Sonnie Badu, Tim Godfrey and many others Queendalyn stated in the conversation that music is a jealous lover, so she had to let go of her full-time work as a Business Developer at the company she worked.



“Even though sometimes I go broke, I believe it’s a step in the right direction for my calling in life as a gospel minister,” she added while recounting the challenges she faced during her transition from permanent staff to a causal consultant.



Not knowing she was reaching the skies with her sensational vocals on a rhythm, Queendalyn Yurglee believes primarily she is doing God’s work and in God’s work, there is progress.

Watch the full interview below:



