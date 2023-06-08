0
Menu
Entertainment

I have always had that Christian influence growing up - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur Christian Life12098.png Rapper and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has narrated how he grew up in a religious environment and how the exposure to Christian values shaped his life.

Kwesi Arthur is one of Ghana’s foremost musicians with a catalogue of notable songs including ‘Baajo’, ‘African Girl’, and ‘Woara’.

A video shared by Pulse Ghana captures the artiste detailing how almost all his family members are very religious, indicating how such a religious lifestyle had an impact on his life.

“I grew up in the church. My mother named me Emmanuel, which means God is with us. So, I grew up in a church. I was born in a church. I have two uncles who be pastors. I have a cousin who is a pastor. My grandmother was heavily involved in a church. I remember when my uncle was setting up his church, every weekend we will go around and go set up his church. Sometimes we will play the instrument and stuff. I feel like I have been involved in the church from a young age. So, I can’t run away from it,” he explained.

He added: “I went to a mission school as well and that be SDA and I was kind of heavily involved and I was in a choir as well, so I have always had that Christian influence, yes. It was something I couldn’t run away from.”

Watch the video below:



ED/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling