I have danceable songs on my album, yet Ghanaians don't appreciate their own - Abiana

Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly known as Abiana, has expressed that she doesn't get disappointed when Ghanaians don't dance to her songs during her performances.

Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, she disclosed that Ghanaians don't appreciate the good artistes they have in the country until they go viral.



“Here in Ghana, they have the culture of not appreciating their own thing. When you go out there, they want to know what's up with this person. If you look at my album, I have danceable songs. It's not like I do very slow songs.



“I came up with ‘ Bo Nↄnn Ni’. Bo Nↄnn Ni was up-tempo and I have ‘Star’ which is also up-tempo. I have danceable songs on my album,” she said.



According to the ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ singer, she is aware of this and has no expectations when she performs at shows anywhere in the country.



“Even in Ghana, when I play shows and they don't dance, I know it's the usual thing. They don't appreciate the great thing that is here but they will wait till your name has blown up out there and they will say ‘oh, okay, okay,” she added.

Abiana is expected to host a concert dubbed 'AbianaLive' at Zen Gardens on October 15, 2022. The singer mentioned that she was poised for the show and was ready to give her fans a spectacular performance.











