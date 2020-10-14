I have never been depressed - Tracey Boakye fights back again

Actress Tracey Boakye has once again addressed the nation through her infamous Instagram live video.

According to Tracey who refers to herself as ‘East Legon landlady’, she has never been depressed as earlier speculated by persons who advised her to seek medical attention for what they termed as post-pregnancy depression following her rants on social media some months ago.



But, Tracey says she has never been depressed hence there is no need to seek help.



Speaking in a recent Instagram live session on Tuesday, October 13, she pointed out saying, “after I had my baby, I heard people saying I was depressed just because I came out to defend myself. This is how I am, I have never been depressed. The fact is, I have actually become gentle.”



The actress has stood to her grounds when it comes to addressing any form of allegations levelled against her.

Tracey Boakye usually employs the use of Facebook and Instagram live videos to clap-back at persons who poke their nose into her private life.



The term “Papa no” which became popular and even found its way into Ghana’s Parliament house was as a result of its use by the actress about the unknown man who she claimed secured her a mansion at East Legon in Accra.



