I have never committed an abortion – Piesie Esther

Musician, Piesie Esther

In Ghanaian society, aborting a baby is seen as an abominable act and most religious groups frown on it.

Recently, the issue of aborting an unborn baby has become the most discussed subject in the media after Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson in her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” wrote that she had an abortion in 2010 when she got pregnant for Rapper Sarkodie.



The content of the book has since generated heated arguments among many Ghanaians while other celebrities have also joined in the fray.



Gospel Musician Piesie Esther, who was put in the spotlight during a live interview, stated categorically stated that she has never committed an abortion in her entire life.

According to her, out of the four pregnancies she conceived, she gave birth to all of them without tampering with any.



When asked on Kingdom FM in an interview if she has ever committed an abortion Piesie Esther stated clearly that, she has never and will never do.



“That has never happened in my life. I gave birth to the babies I got pregnant with. I now have four kids,” she said.