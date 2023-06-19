I have never dated anyone on TV - Sarkodie in a 2015 interview

Sarkodie captured with Yvonne Nelson

The 2015 interview with Sarkodie, the renowned Ghanaian rapper, offered glimpses into his thoughts on parenthood, his cultural background, and his commitment to keeping his personal life private.

However, recent developments have sparked renewed interest in his past, particularly concerning actress Yvonne Nelson's claims about their encounter in 2010.



Speaking with Delay, Sarkodie expressed his affection for children, stating, "I like babies, I like kids, I wish I could have a baby and the baby would never grow up and I could take care of the baby while she stays a baby."



His heartfelt words unveiled a deep longing for fatherhood and his admiration for the joys of raising children.



When asked about his plans for having a baby, Sarkodie playfully alluded to his Ashanti heritage, humorously remarking, "I don't plan. I am an Ashanti, we Ashantis want more. If I am to wait for my timing, I will be dead before I give birth."



Continuing the conversation, Delay inquired about the potential mother of Sarkodie's future child.

In response, Sarkodie firmly stated, "We can't talk about that."



He remained resolute in his decision to keep his personal relationships out of the public eye, a rare stance in the world of celebrity.



Emphasizing his position, Sarkodie explicitly stated, "I can say for a fact with you that I have never had anything to do with anyone on TV."



This statement effectively dismissed any speculations regarding his involvement with individuals from the entertainment industry, highlighting his preference for cultivating relationships away from public scrutiny.



However, recent attention has been drawn to the rapper due to Yvonne Nelson's revelations in her memoir, titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which was launched on June 18, 2023.

In a chapter titled 'Abortion,' Nelson disclosed a significant event from 2010, shedding light on her pregnancy by Sarkodie and his subsequent refusal to take responsibility.



This led Ms. Nelson to make the difficult decision to have an abortion.



Yvonne shared an emotional account in an excerpt from her book, describing the moment she went for a pregnancy test with her friend Karen.



The test held profound implications for Nelson, as she realized the potential life-altering consequences of the result.



Overwhelmed, she reached out to the man who impregnated her, Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie.

The public is now grappling with the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the rapper's past actions and their impact on those involved.



As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Sarkodie and the individuals involved will navigate the aftermath of these revelations and address the public's concerns.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:

















ADA/BB