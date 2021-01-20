I have plans to settle down with a Ghanaian woman – Eugy reveals

British-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Eugy

British-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Eugene Entsir, popularly known as Eugy, has disclosed his plans to marry in Ghana.

The ‘Forever’ composer in an interview on Zylofon FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net stated that kenkey will be served at the reception.



He clarified that even if his woman is based in the United Kingdom, the marriage ceremony will still be held in Ghana.



According to him, the whole family will come to the country for the wedding ceremony.

Eugy also opened up on his intentions to build a house and do business in Ghana adding that his heart resides in the country.



Watch a snippet of the interview below.



