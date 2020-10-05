I have said 'fi' - MzBel dares Afia Schwarzenegger to reveal dirty secrets

Afia Schwarzenegger and MzBel were best friends about 2 years ago

There's drama ongoing on social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram, between former best friends Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel.

The two, who have been at each other's throat ever since their relationship went sour are at it again.



Fans of the two women are speculating that a latest interview of Afia Schwarzenegger on Neat FM could have pricked their injuries.



Afia Schwarzenegger in the interview alleged that MzBel had a secret sexual relationship with her boyfriend.



"I left my boyfriend and friend at home when I came they disappeared...Babes, I had sex with your friend and she wanted me to keep a relationship with her but I was scared of you so she told me she was going to blackmail me," she told Ola Michael, the host of the show.



Though Mzbel was yet to respond to the allegations, Afia Schwarzenegger, in the late hours of Sunday, October 4, 2020 dared the award-winning musician to respond, and she (Afia) would come public with more "dirty secrets".



She labelled Mzbel as a "rape ambassador", a "blackmailer", a prostitute and dared her to invoke a deity to prove her innocence.

The post which has so far garnered over 4.3K reactions, 2.2K comments and over 100 shares has generated diverse reactions from their fans.



In responding to Afia Schwarzenegger's threats, the 'I am 16 years' hitmaker, also taking to her social media pages confidently said 'Fi' - admonishing Afia to do her worst.



Read their social media posts below:







