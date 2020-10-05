I have said 'fi' - MzBel dares Afia Schwarzenegger to reveal dirty secrets

There's drama ongoing on social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram, between former best friends Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel.
The two, who have been at each other's throat ever since their relationship went sour are at it again.
Fans of the two women are speculating that a latest interview of Afia Schwarzenegger on Neat FM could have pricked their injuries.
Afia Schwarzenegger in the interview alleged that MzBel had a secret sexual relationship with her boyfriend.
"I left my boyfriend and friend at home when I came they disappeared...Babes, I had sex with your friend and she wanted me to keep a relationship with her but I was scared of you so she told me she was going to blackmail me," she told Ola Michael, the host of the show.
Though Mzbel was yet to respond to the allegations, Afia Schwarzenegger, in the late hours of Sunday, October 4, 2020 dared the award-winning musician to respond, and she (Afia) would come public with more "dirty secrets".
She labelled Mzbel as a "rape ambassador", a "blackmailer", a prostitute and dared her to invoke a deity to prove her innocence.
The post which has so far garnered over 4.3K reactions, 2.2K comments and over 100 shares has generated diverse reactions from their fans.
In responding to Afia Schwarzenegger's threats, the 'I am 16 years' hitmaker, also taking to her social media pages confidently said 'Fi' - admonishing Afia to do her worst.
Read their social media posts below:
View this post on Instagram
Wow! Whatever it is you think I have achieved in life that is making you Bitter to lie this bad, May You achieve it too Times 100 wai na this level of anger is dangerous for your height! You think u can use Me to Tarnish other people for some dog bone as usual abi? Herh FI wai... Mesi FI Anything else? Cos as for FI di3 I can say it saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI FI ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Don't come and say Fadda Dickson has advise u to stop or whatever! The FI di3 it is FI paaa! Is it not obvious that you've already been Cursed? ???????? Don't worry maybe in the next life your imaginary man may actually exist! ???? Akwadaa no antumi nti Coach no ankasa aba 3b3 face Abrewa no! Twakai mu y3 d3n Kwraa a Akokra no Ada! ???? ????
