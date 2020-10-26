‘I just wanted the car’ - Brigitte Dzogbenuku recollects Miss Ghana journey

November 3, 2020, will mark 30 years after Brigitte Dzogbenuku was crowned Miss Ghana 1990.

Now the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Madam Dzogbenuku says she was inspired to join the beauty pageant with the ultimate goal of winning the car which was part of the grand prize.



According to her, she was tipped by close friends to go for the competition in 1990, something she said had followed her for 29 years and counting.



“3rd November will be 30 years since I became Miss Ghana… that year, a lot of people told me that I could win but that was not my focus, I wanted the car… all I could think of was the car as a student of the University of Ghana.”



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show with Kwame Sefa Kayi, monitored by GhanaWeb, she revealed that winning the crown might have been as a result of her outstanding performance that night adding that at that time she didn’t have a huge public following.

“I never thought that Miss Ghana could follow me for 30 years …At that time I wasn’t a popular person, I didn’t know a lot of people. My winning was all down to my performance on that night, 30 years ago.”



Brigitte Dzogbenuku now a politician, she is among the 3 female candidates who are contesting the 2020 presidential elections which will come off on December 7, 2020.



