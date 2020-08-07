Entertainment

I live in a very small home that's boiling your temperature - Mzbel ridicules Tracey Boakye

Mzbel and Tracy Boakye have been going at each other on social media over a sugar daddy

Singer Mzbel has replied actress Tracey Boakye with a tease after the latter used unsavoury words on her for allegedly snatching her baby daddy.

The actress accused Mzbel of having sexual affairs with her baby daddy among other things and went berserk on her Instagram page, raining insults on the singer.



But responding to Tracey's rant and raves, Mzbel, in a video circulating on social media, gave a tour of her plush home that the man in question has bought for her saying ''I live in a very small home that is boiling people's temperature''.

