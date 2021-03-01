I lived with a woman for 3 months without sex - Sir Solomon

Gospel artiste, Sir Solomon

Gospel artiste Sir Solomon has said he lived with a woman in the same room for three months without having sex with her.

The gospel artiste was speaking on Nkran Kwanso on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, 25 February 2021.



According to him, he slept on the same bed with his supposed girlfriend for that period without getting intimate with her because she insisted on abstinence till marriage.



He said he found Christ after losing contact with his girlfriend and failing to reach her despite looking for her on all social media platforms available.



Sharing his story on the show, Sir Solomon told host Docta Kay: “I used to be a rap artiste and a night auditor at a hotel. I loved womanising as well. However, I met a student from abroad who was in Ghana on an exchange programme at the hotel where I used to work. We became friends, I liked her and wanted her to be my girlfriend”.



“After she went back to her country, she came to Ghana to visit me and we stayed in the same room for three months without having sex. Although at the time, I wanted to, she made it known to me that she couldn’t get intimate with me until marriage.



“When she left Ghana, she began to take me through the scriptures and shared the word of God with me on a daily basis on Skype.

“We did the book of Genesis all through to Revelations till we were done and then she said it was my turn to take both of us through the book of Genesis to the last book of the bible, which we started. By then, I was becoming more aware of the power of God but all of a sudden, I stopped hearing from her”, he recounted. “It was weird because this was someone who told me everything about herself, including how she spent her day.”



The gospel artiste continued: “They were an entourage of 21 when I met her at the hotel the very first time, so, I reached out to one of the people she came with and sent a picture I took with her along so she would know exactly who I was referring to but they denied coming to Ghana with her”.



“I became disturbed and scared. I even quit my job at the hotel. I first took my leave and then eventually quit. It was my landlord who noticed that there was something wrong with me. I opened up to him and narrated everything to him. At night, I would be scared due to her sudden disappearance from my life because I thought she was an idol.



“My landlord took me to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who prayed with me and advised me not to return to my old lifestyle because the lady was sent by God to help me out of my old lifestyle. So, that’s how I became born-again and became a pastor in 2016. I decided in 2019 to convert my rapping skills into singing for the Lord because before I became saved, I used to do rap music.”



The gospel artiste is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Hosanna.’