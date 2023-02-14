I’ll name my next child after Judas Iscariot – Nana Agradaa reveals

Nana Agradaa

Repented fetish priestess who’s now an evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa, has revealed that if she was to give birth again, she would have named her son after one of Christian’s known nemesis – Judas Iscariot.

Nana Agradaa during her church sermon mentioned that aside from naming her son after Judas, she would gift the latter a car and a house should she meet him anywhere for the good work he did.



Evangelist Mama Pat as popularly known entreated believers not to despise Judas Iscariot because, without him, there wouldn’t have been any salvation for mankind.



With reference to the belief that names can have both negative and positive impacts on children and look at the story behind Judas in the Bible.

Many social media users have expressed their complete shock at Nana Agradaa’s views.



Watch the video below to know more



