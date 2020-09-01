Entertainment

I’ll offer free Anger Management Course to Stonebwoy – Bnoskka

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Creative Arts Business Consultant, Benjamin Oduro Jnr., known in entertainment circles as Bnoskka has promised to give free anger management course to Stonebwoy.

“Everyone has anger issues but your inability to manage it results in chaos and brands one as a deviant and recalcitrant fellow,” he said



Speaking with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, Bnoskka said most times certain character, disagreements and dissing happen in the entertainment industry for trending purposes.



Some celebrities purposefully create scenarios of anger and futility towards other celebrity for news and view.



But many have noticed similar trends which defer from planned futility.

“I dedicate myself to offer Anger Management Course to any artist in Ghana and Africa, be you a music artist, film artist or any creative artist who wish to excel internationally avoiding personal traits which become a disadvantage to their dreams.



“We have noticed Celebrities whose anger has landed them in jail or lost millions to court cases due to their anger, we have also seen others too lost their lives because of their anger and so it’s very necessary that we take anger management seriously.” Bnoskka admonishes



Asked why he particularly wants to offer free anger management course to Stonebwoy, the regular pundit on Kasapa Fm’s entertainment show said, “Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwouy are my fans including Kofi Kinaata, Patience Nyarko and others. But I think I need to offer free anger management course to my one of my fan especially Stonebwouy to help curtail or eschew future anger related problem before it is too late.”



“Mike Tyson suffered much because of anger, Cardi-B and other American artist suffered similar anger-related issues.”

