I'll take my husband back even if he cheats with a mad woman - Ohemaa Woyeje

Contrary to some campaigns for women to divorce their husbands on the grounds of cheating, Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje says she will never leave her husband on such grounds.

According to the Mid-morning show host of Angel FM, cheating does not cause any major changes on a man's look.



To support her stand, she reiterated that she will pick her husband, take him home and clean him even if he sleeps with a madwoman.



“If your husband cheats on you don’t kill the person. Even if I meet my husband sleeping with a madwoman, I will pick him up, take him back home and clean him up,” she added.



She disclosed this in a yet to be released interview with Delay, sighted by GhanaWeb.



She was responding to rumours of creating a scene and smashing her husband’s phone on the floor in front of Adom FM after finding out her husband had cheated when she made this revelation.

“Why will I do that when I made it clear that when your husband cheats on you, it won’t kill anyone,” she told the host, Delay.



The presenter tied the knot in 2017 with Emmanuel Kusi and is blessed with a baby girl.



Watch the video below:



