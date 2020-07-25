Entertainment

I'll transform Ghana in just one year as President - Mzbel

Musician, Mzbel

Musician and Businesswoman, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah says if given the opportunity to rule the country, she can transform Ghana in just a year.

According to Mzbel, she is a mother and how she manages her home and business is the same strategy she will use to transform the sinking fortunes of Ghana.



She said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Accra-based Happy FM that “Give me just a year and I’ll organize the country in a prim and proper way”



The 16 years hitmaker added that “Even if you come to my restaurant, the way I serve the people is really great and they love me for that.”

Mzbel believes that apart from her, Shatta Wale is the only individual she can vouch for to lead Ghana from the entertainment space.



“Shatta Wale and myself are the only ones who can lead Ghana. I am a mother and I can rule the country very easily,” she added “Shatta is very real and openly says whatever is on his mind. Shatta is real and whatever he does is not acting, unlike other musicians”.

