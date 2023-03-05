I lost a lot in my marriage – Xandy Kamel

Xandy Kamel

Xandy Kamel, a Ghanaian media personality and actress has disclosed some of the problems she went through in her just-ended marriage.

The media personality on May 14, 2020, began a marital relationship with Angel FM's sports presenter King Kaninja.



A year later after the two tied the knot, news broke out that Xandy Kamel and her husband have separated over claims of infidelity



Xandy Kamel in an interview with MzGee on United Showbiz further explained some of the pains she went through in that short term marriage.



According to her, during her marriage, her husband was not available anytime she was in grief. She added that it’s either he’s at another woman’s home or is busy celebrating.



The actress revealed that she lost her 6 months pregnancy as well as other miscarriages. Aside from that, her husband never sat with her to console or sympathize with her when she was going through that.



She added that her husband lied to her that he was travelling but will later find out that, her legally married husband was spending time with another married woman.