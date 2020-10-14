I lost my well-paying job because of NDC – Afia Schwarzenegger explains her bitterness

Social media commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that but for her open support for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, she would still be be working with Despite Media.

According to her, Despite gave her GH¢300,000 for her move to the media entity and also paid her GH¢10,000 monthly salary to ensure that she was comfortable.



“I lost my job at Despite Media because of NDC. Despite gave me three billion to join his company. He used to pay me GH¢10, 000 every month but I lost all that because of NDC. Even when Abrokwa released my nude videos, no member of the NDC thought it wise to call me,” she said in a live video shared on her Facebook page.



However, she lost the job because she openly endorsed the candidature of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.

To her, this has been the worst decision she has taken all her life because she did not get even a penny from the NDC after several years of following the political party.



She indicated that regardless of the campaign she did for the NDC in 2016, the New Patriotic Party agreed to employ her blood brother at the Jubilee house hence putting food on her family’s table and making her life better.