'I'm dating one of your popular billionaires' - Bobrisky discloses

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, who is widely known as Bobrisky, has dropped a hint of the guy she's dating.

The male Barbie claimed to be dating a well-known billionaire, the fantasy of many women, in a now-deleted post on his Instagram profile.



He claimed that many women would conceal their eyes in shame if people knew the man she was dating, but they opted to keep their relationship quiet.



In addition to his wealth, Bobrisky disclosed that his partner is a celebrity and is also quite well-known.



The contentious socialite withheld additional information about the purported lover.

“Sometimes I wish to post my boyfriend. But naaaa. I want some of dis girls to cover their eyes in SHAME. I’m dating one of your popular billionaires.



"If many of you know who is dating me Haaaa. I’m dating many of you girls CRUSH. I’m just low-key. Thank your God we both want it low-key if not none of you go hear word on dis Instagram. He’s rich asf and famous. We are both celebrities. He’s seeing dis post and laughing hard. Baby I love you. No one can take my space in our heart”.



