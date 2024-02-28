‘I’m not a fool to respond to you’ - Edward Akwasi Boateng to Diana Asamoah

Veteran Ghanaian gospel artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng has responded to his colleague, Diana Asamoah, for advising him to use his gifted car for ride-hailing services to earn an income.

According to him, Diana Asamoah's public comment came as a surprise to him, considering how he had helped her some time ago, yet she made what he referred to as despicable remarks about his current situation.



In responding to Diana Asamoah's claims, Edward Akwasi Boateng used a biblical quotation to reply to her that he is not a 'fool' to retort Diana Asamoah's 'needless' advice.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Edward Akwasi Boateng stated that he does not need Diana Asamoah's advice on what he should do with the vehicle that was given to him recently.



"It appears she [Diana Asamoah] is creating the impression that I begged for the vehicle, but that is not the case. The Bible says that if the fool keeps quiet, he is regarded as wise, so I won't comment further.

"When I used to sell clothes and preach by the roadside, she was taking offertory from people, now this is what she is telling me? I don't need her advice," he said.



Background



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.

The musician's plight touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artist.



In the wake of the gesture, Diana Asamoah admonished Edward Akwasi Boateng to make judicious use of the gifts he has been blessed with to sustain his life.



According to her, this is the second time Edward Akwasi Boateng has wept publicly to appeal for assistance; hence, he should manage the gifts he received prudently.



Diana Asamoah emphasized that, in her opinion, Edward Akwasi Boateng should utilize the privately gifted car for a ride-hailing service to generate income and better manage his financial situation.

"This marks the second occasion Edward Akwasi Boateng has publicly appealed for help, and this time, he is fortunate to have received a gifted car. My advice to him is to utilize the vehicle for a ride-hailing service, enabling him to earn income.



"This way, he can avoid finding himself in a position where he has to publicly appeal for assistance for a third time," she advised in Twi while speaking on Okay FM.



In the early 2000s, Edward Akwasi Boateng was a big name in Ghanaian gospel music and had a lot of success, including making over $300,000.



During that time, he lived a fancy life with 17 expensive cars and owned big houses all over the country.

He told Akoma FM that despite selling 55,500 copies of his popular song 'Adea Mep3' back in the day and earning a good amount from music, he encountered challenges in his other business ventures that led to his financial struggles.



Watch the video below:







