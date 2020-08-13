Entertainment

I'm still relevant in the music scene despite being silent - Kurl Songx

Ghanaian vocalist, Kurl Songx born Kelvin Agyekum, has refuted the notion making waves that he is no more active and vibrant in the music scene since he left Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music.

“You know actually right now I’m doing things on my own so we decided that I’m not in a rush. At the end of the day were still in the scene because when you watch Television you’ll still see Kurl Songx in the scene.”



Kurl Songx, who was crowned the winner of MTN Hitmaker season 5, subsequently released ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ and ‘Whistle’ featuring Sarkodie which made huge impact across the country.



“I believe we are doing well though probably we are not out there like we used to be. But I believe in that with everything it’s time and preparation so people shouldn’t worry at all."

“Once we have life and the talent is still there we will continue to work hard and we hope everything will be okay,” Kurl Songx told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central.





