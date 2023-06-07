I’m suffering because I’m a Muslim now – Akuapem Poloo explains

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has lamented on the challenges of converting her religion from Christianity to Islam.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, Poloo indicated that the Islamic religion does not permit her to do certain things. Hence, she is struggling and suffering to cope with the norms.



According to Akuapem Poloo, she is unable to do things she used to do. Because after going to the Mosque, you return home with a reformative mind and attitude. A situation that inconveniences her to twerk and do her crazy dances as she was used to.

Despite her challenges, Sexy Poloo admitted that being a Moslem has opened great doors for her. Also, she disclosed that it has been her long time dream to meet the National Chief Imam. Her dream came to reality after she became a Muslim.



She however added that she was accorded respect and given a special invitation as a Moslem to honour the Suhum Odwira Festival. And, it was at that festival that she met and exchanged pleasantries with the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.