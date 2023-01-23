0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m taking my hood to Africa, they've got to see Ghana - Meek Mill

Meek Mill Hollywood star, Meek Mill

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following criticism from many Ghanaians for filming portions of a music video at the Jubilee House, American rapper Meek Mill has admitted that he won't return to Ghana alone the next time he visits.

In a tweet, the artiste shared, he said he was going to invite others to make the trip to Ghana together.

“Next time I go to Africa I’m taking my hood! They gotta see Ghana!!!!,” his tweet of January 20, 2023 read.

In the widely criticised Jubilee House video he has since apologized for, Meek Mill was captured rapping in many locations within the presidency, including the facade, key hallways, the main conference hall (at a spot just behind the public lectern), and in a sitting area.

His action got many netizens enraged about what they saw as disrespect to the presidency while citing ethical and security concerns.

Major Twitter influencers in particular have drawn criticism from the public for permitting such sensitive locations to be recorded for a music video.

Meek Mill later issued an apology to Ghanaians for the video brouhaha that pushed his name into the social media trends.



ADA/SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Related Articles: