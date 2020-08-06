Entertainment

‘I’m the last man standing' - Shatta Wale declares as he registers for voter ID card

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Boss of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale took his turn to register for a voter ID card at the Ebenezer 2 and 3 JHS registration Centre at Korle-Gorno in Accra.

The top musician who arrived in the company of his father and business manager, Shatta Capo, was taken through coronavirus protocols before being registered by the EC officials.



Amidst cheers from a thick crowd of SM loyalists, the “Gringo” hitmaker expressed excitement about the process, noting it’s smooth and simple.



"Well I think the process is great and I like the way my people embraced me here . I believe it’s my civic right to do this and I’ve come to obey the laws of Ghana.”



The native of Korle-Gorno looks forward to vote for exercising his civic responsibilities come December 7.

"I have my card now and Come December 7, I will vote to choose my president ”, the musician remarked.



Asked why he waited for the eleventh hour to register, The SM boss said he wanted to be the "last man standing.”



"You know , for One Don and my empire, we always do things like this. I felt this is the last day so let me just grace this occasion by making people know I am the last man Standing ” the SM Boss noted whilst smiling.

