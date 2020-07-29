Tabloid News

I’m tired of dating men, I want to date ladies too - Princess Shyngle shockingly reveals

Gambian-Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle

Ghana-based Gambian actress cum Instagram celebrity, Princess Shyngle has probably grown tired of men and their joystick so she wants to date a lady.

The socialite made it clear that the lady she will date must possess certain qualities.



According to her the lady must be hotter and finer than her before she can go out with her.



She concluded that she will shower the lady with gifts.

Watch video below;





