I maintained my body shape through exercise, not plastic surgery - Stephanie Benson to critics

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson, has dispelled claims that she has undergone plastic surgery.

She noted that her body stature is mainly due to extreme workouts and has absolutely nothing to do with plastic surgery as many have claimed.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Benson clarified, “People shouldn't just judge me, because I am fit they think I have done something. How did I do it[plastic surgery]? When you see someone who has done plastic surgery you will see. I have muscle and because I have been doing exercise I have a six-pack and you don’t get it from surgery. That’s why I showed them my body.



“I was Miss Figure 2001 after I had given birth to my five children. So I don’t joke with my workouts that’s why there is no surgery, liposuction, or anything that has gone anywhere to give me this body. The only thing that has changed is I used to have a big breast but I don’t have it anymore because of breast cancer.”



Stephanie Benson, a breast cancer survivor, also recounted how she lost six of her family members, including her mother to breast cancer.



“My mother had breast cancer with one of her breasts removed first. Then she was told to remove the other one but she didn’t and died. My grandmother also died of breast cancer, and my two aunties too. Another two family members one with bile cancer and the other with stomach cancer,” said Stephanie Benson.

Stephanie Benson has been integral to the breast cancer awareness campaign geared towards educating the public, especially women.



SB/BB



