I never made an attempt to beat Kwaku Manu on UTV – Lilwin

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as Lilwin, has responded to claims made by Kwaku Manu that he nearly beat him during their argument on UTV some weeks ago.

Following the incident, Kwaku Manu told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show said that Lilwin was very angry and if not the intervention of Fada Dickson, he would have beaten him.



But during an interview with ZionFelix, Lilwin denied making any attempt to beat Kwaku Manu.



He admitted that there was an argument between them but he never attempted to beat Kwaku Manu as he claimed.



Lilwin stated that misunderstandings between celebrities are normal and adding music to his profession has worsened the case.

According to him, he used to keep quiet on several issues but his decision to respond to them nowadays has created an impression that he likes fighting.



He emphasized that beef or misunderstandings’ happening between public figures doesn’t mean they are enemies.



Watch Lilwin’s full interview with ZionFelix below:



