I never turned into a snake or tiger as I claimed - Obinim backtracks

Bishop Daniel Obinim

The founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has made a U-turn over claims of transforming into an animal in the spiritual realm.

According to him, it is never true that he could transform into a snake or tiger to attack his enemies spiritually, adding that he did not know what came over him to make such claims in the public domain.



In recent times when he complained about the predicament of his church and things he did that ruined his ministry, Bishop Daniel Obinim clarified that he never turned into an animal as he claimed earlier.



“I was saying a lot of things that were beyond me. People are asking me to turn into a snake or a tiger. How can I do that? Am I a vampire or an animal? How can someone who has a human body with a wife and children do this? I was saying all sorts of things, don’t make fun of this, I am serious,” he said while speaking in a TikTok live session addressing issues concerning his ministry.



Obinim recently faced public backlash after he lamented about the crisis his ministry is facing and acts that did not augur well for him as a pastor.

What Obinim said years ago



Obinim touted his ability to transform into an animal in the spiritual realm saying, “When I enter the spiritual realm and I am hanging in the air with Jesus beside me, Ghana looks very smallish like a handkerchief. I can turn into a snake and bite you. Someone came for a consultation and I told I would visit him with my father Jesus.



"When we were going, I turned into a dog and Jesus transformed into a lion. The person was beating me with a stick and the dog told him it was Obinim and he stopped. Right after that, I turned into a human and Jesus also transformed into his human nature.”



SB/BB