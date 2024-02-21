‘I polished Shatta Wale up for you to like' – Michy tells Efia Odo to the face

Michy has once again emphasized the 'irreplaceable spot' she occupies in the life of her ex-lover, Shatta Wale.

She made this known while settling scores with popular Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, who also allegedly dated Shatta Wale shortly after his relationship with Michy went sour.



On several occasions, the dancehall musician and Efia Odo have dispelled their rumoured love affair.



Despite several pieces of evidence that surfaced on social media, the two have always claimed their relationship had no strings attached.



However, in a reality TV Show called 'GH Queens', Efia Odo admitted to once being Shatta Wale's lover while recounting how Michy did not mean as much to Shatta as she always claimed.



Michy, in a bid to defend her spot, recalled her humble beginnings with Shatta Wale and how she 'built him up' to be a better person.



"Where I met this man, you wouldn't have liked him. We polished him up for you to like. He is not my husband; he is everybody's man. He holds me in high esteem, forget that he has been a bastard sometimes, but we built something together.

"He always had that in his mind. You came jumping from somewhere to somewhere in this industry. Unlike you, I cannot be associated with any number of male artistes in this country, and the way he talks about you, you don't wanna know," Michy stressed.



Efia Odo, who was peeved with Michy's utterances, decided to hit back.



"You don't know who I've dated or where I've been. You're not the only one who has been with someone who was not it. And the way he talks about you, you don't wanna know Michelle. Let's not go there," Efia Odo emphasized.



Efia Odo and Shatta Wale's rumoured love affair and fallout



Efia Odo and Shatta Wale's close relationship stirred rumours of a secret love affair.



Over the years, there have been instances where these two have been spotted together in a compromising situation. However, Efia Odo always insisted that they were nothing more than just friends.

Efia and Shatta Wale had a great relationship until their fallout sometime in 2020.



This was after claims that Shatta Wale had stabbed her in the back by 'stealing' her business partner.







