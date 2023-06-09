I prioritize financially rewarding and career-advancing roles - Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has shared her current approach to selecting roles, stating that she is now focused on projects that offer financial rewards or contribute to the advancement of her career.

In a recent interview on TV3, Beverly expressed her commitment to carefully choosing her projects and avoiding any involvement in scandals or spaces that do not align with her goals.



"I am too busy for scandals and spaces that will not give me money. Right now, I select my movies. I mean, I'm not trying to gain fame anymore," she revealed.



Acknowledging that she may not have achieved the same level of fame as renowned actress Genevieve Nnaji, Beverly asserted that she has established herself as an A-list actor in her own right.



"While I may not be Genevieve, if you mention A-list actors, you'll mention me. So, if I receive a script, it has to either propel my career further or offer good financial compensation because I have other sources of income," she explained.



As a mother of two who manages multiple businesses alongside her acting career, Beverly emphasized that she currently prioritizes roles that have the potential to advance her career or provide significant financial benefits.

"Movies are produced every day, but it has to be a particular movie that can take my career to the next level, or else I won't do it. It's not easy to approach some of us," she pointed out.



Furthermore, Beverly revealed that some producers may aspire to work with A-list actors like herself but struggle to afford their fees or meet their requirements.



"There are producers who want us A-list actors in their movies, but perhaps they can't afford us, or maybe the script doesn't interest me because I don't see where it will take me," she questioned.



