I rejected $50,000 offer to endorse homosexuality - Shatana

Source: Christopher Ranson, Contributor

In recent weeks we have watched with profound concern how some celebrities banded together to publish an open letter calling for the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana to be treated equally.

Sister of the late Terry Bonchaka, Shatana, born Ranaya Pappoe has however revealed celebrities are often given payment for supporting LGBTQ+, a move that has impressed donors.



According to the musician, some celebrities who are part of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana have approached her with a whopping $50,000 dollars to endorse homosexuality.



Shatana in an interview with Taller Dee on Jador Online Radio said she will never endorse homosexuality no matter the amount she will be offered.



She further indicated Ghana’s “societal norms” are different from those in the other continents hence the need to reject any attempt to legalize LGBTQ+ in Africa.

“Homosexual behaviour is harmful both to the individuals who choose to participate in it and the society that chooses to accept it” she added



Shatana added that it is a demonic spirit that causes a man to be attracted to another man as well as a woman to want to live with another woman.



The musician stated emphatically the celebration of gay behaviour and acceptance by our colonial masters will never make it right. Wrong is wrong no matter how many people are for it.



