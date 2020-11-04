'I sold small chops, iced water to survive' – Salma Mumin recounts struggles

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumuni, has recalled a period in her life where her only source of income was acquired through the sale of iced water and small chops.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu TV show, the Ghanaian actress established that she had to struggle her way through to the top because she was a product of a broken home.



She said her mother had to work as a house help in order to take care of her needs at that time.



“I was very young when my parents divorced and my mother singlehandedly took care of us. We went through a lot just to survive. At a point in time, there was no interest and nobody to take care of me. My mother was a house help living with her employers in Bolgatanga and because there was nowhere to stay, I had to live with her until I came down to Accra. Her madam was a caterer so I was given small chops to sell in school every day. Also, when I return from school each day, I sell pure water on the streets just to make some little money,” she stated.



Salma added that although she now looks very successful, she had to skip a lot of hurdles to get this point.

The actress also bemoaned the assertion that she lives off married men.



Watch the full interview below:



