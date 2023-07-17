0
Menu
Entertainment

'I spend more than 100 million a year if I sign a new artiste' - Don Jazzy reveals

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned Nigerian music producer and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has opened up on his financial commitment to nurturing and promoting new artists.

In an interview with Fisayo Fosudo, Don Jazzy disclosed that he spends more than 100 million Naira (approximately $245,000) each year if he decides to sign a new artiste to his record label.

The statement highlights Don Jazzy’s dedication to supporting emerging talents and investing in their careers.

It showcases his belief in the power of mentorship and the importance of providing resources and opportunities for artists to thrive in the competitive music industry.

Don Jazzy’s financial commitment goes beyond signing an artist.

According to him, it encompasses various aspects of artist development, including studio recordings, music production, marketing and promotion, music videos, branding, and talent management.

By investing such a substantial amount, Don Jazzy ensures that his signed artistes receive the necessary support to reach their full potential.

Mavin Records, under Don Jazzy’s leadership, has been responsible for nurturing and launching the careers of several successful artists in the Nigerian music industry.

The record label is known for its emphasis on quality, innovation, and professionalism, making it a sought-after platform for aspiring musicians.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road