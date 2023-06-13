0
I still cry every morning over Ifeanyi's death - Davido

Tue, 13 Jun 2023

Nigerian Afrobetas singer, David Adeleke, who is better known by his stage as Davido, has spoken up about how he is coping with the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The superstar explained how, despite suffering through such a traumatic experience, he was still able to release his fourth studio album "Timeless".

Davido stated that while some listeners anticipated Timeless would be full of depressing tunes, he surprised them by including "bangers" instead.

The OBO Crooner stated that even though he overcame the difficult time following his son's passing, he still sheds tears over it every morning.

However, he said, he must continue to be strong for his wife, Chioma, and those who have faith in him.

He said, “I miss him every day, there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.

“Those were one of the things that and my wife relied on, God is real. Then everything just aligned back, we performed better, business is better.”

