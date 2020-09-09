Entertainment

I stopped church because people frowned on my looks - Fameye confesses

Highlife singer, Fameye

Ghanaian highlife singer Fameye has disclosed that he has stopped worshipping in the church because some members frowned on his looks.

Fameye, legally known as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, made this confession during an interview on Abeiku Santana’s “Atuu” show which was aired this week.



According to the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Best New Artiste of the Year” winner, he was a committed churchgoer, however, when he decided to go dread and got his ears pierced, he was criticised by some of the members of his church.



He said he arrived at stopping church completely because he didn’t like how the criticism was handled by his church members.



“I’ve stopped going to church,” he told Abeiku Santana. “I used to be a committed churchgoer but after changing my hairstyle to locks and pierced my ears, I got criticised by some old women in my church.”



Fameye, 25, further revealed that he believes Christianity dwells in the heart so he didn’t see the reason why he should join a congregation. He, however, stated that he attends prayer sessions once in a while.

“So, I thought that Christianity is in the heart. So, I stopped attending church. Once in a while, I attend prayer sessions, but I don’t commit myself to regular services anymore,” he concluded.



Fameye was adjudged “Best New Artiste of the Year” at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He beat off stiff competition from J.Derobie, Lord Paper, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey and MOG Music to win the enviable award.



Watch Fameye’s reasons behind why he stopped church below





