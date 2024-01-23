I supported the NPP government because of free education policy - Kalybos

Ghanaian actor, Kalybos

During the 2020 elections, when the NPP government was fighting to maintain its seat, a lot of Ghanaian personalities like Prince David Osei, Too Sweet Annan, Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Kalybos, and other actors endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid to run for a second term.

They were captured on various occasions campaigning heavily for the president to make sure he didn’t lose the office to the opposition parties.



Actor cum comedian, Kalybos during a discussion on TV3’s The Ladies Circle revealed why he supported the NPP during the 2020 elections.



According to him, among the numerous policies of the said party that year, the free education policy was what pushed him to endorse the party.



He explained that the Free SHS policy when implemented removed a burden from him because he could save the money he used to pay school fees for his relatives.



“To my point of view and why I supported the NPP, coming from my side from an Ashanti home, when you become the breadwinner, there are a lot of responsibilities. This is because I had to get my uncles and all those supporting me through the university and all that. To come out successful, you tend to have ten times of those burdens on you.

...And for a long time, I couldn’t save that much because I had to keep on paying fees. These fees go out to those entering the secondary schools and the primary schools”



“So to me, my whole idea of supporting the NPP, I supported the policy of free education. That is what made me come into it. Ever since that policy was implemented, I could actually save and make use of the money. I didn’t go in for any other campaign or reason so when that was implemented, I had to be selfish for once”, Kalybos added.



