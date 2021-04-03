'I used old cassettes to learn songs for shows' - Popular Ghanaian drummer recounts

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian instrumentalist, George Agyekum popularly known as 'Drum George Vicfirth', has shared an interesting history of how he managed to improve his music learning skills.

As a drummer, he recalled that some years back when given songs to work on for musical gigs, he resorted to the use of old cassettes to get the songs, punches, and rudiments right.



During such moments, he said android phones and MP3 players weren't common and as such he had to endure with cassette players.



Drum George Vicfirth was the drummer behind the drum kits at the 3Music Awards night.



Music lovers who watched the live performance of the event were astonished and amazed by the kind of skills displayed by the Kumasi-based drummer.



"The use of the cassette players helped me to acquire a sharp hearing skills when given songs to work for any musical program", he recounted in an exclusive interview with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records.

Currently, George is one of the few recommended drummers widely known in Ghana and the diaspora for both live performances and studio recordings.



He is the official drummer for International African gospel minister Dr Sonnie Badu and Ohemaa Mercy.



He has also performed with the legendary Kojo Antwi, Becca, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Joe Mettle, Edem, Akesse Brempong Keche, Wendy Shay, Efe GraceYaw Sarpong and Asomafo, and a host of other Ghanaian artistes.



