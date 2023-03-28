I used to be a thief growing up - Veteran gospel musician Moses OK

Gospel Musician, Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK,

Gospel Musician Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK, has admitted that he used to steal as a child because of the bad friends he associated himself with.

According to him, he used to stay with his grandmother, who had several people that she was taking care of, and as a result, attention to the children was minimal, which allowed him to associate with bad friends and led him to steal.



Speaking in an interview with TV XYZ, on March 27, 2023, Moses OK stated that he became addicted to stealing to the point where he was not paying for food that he used to buy.



“I was staying with my grandmom and she was having a lot of children and grandsons…I knew God has called me but I was diverted because of friends and how the family was.



“So, the kind of friends that I met at the time led me to steal…yes, I was stealing, those times when people park their cars then we go and steal from it. They had a certain name for me for doing that job.



“I go inside the car and steal money, mostly under the carpet of the driver. So, it got to a point where I became very skillful, to the extent that I was buying food without paying,” he narrated.





AM/SARA