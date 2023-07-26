I’ve been doing gospel music for the past 10 years – Mabel Okyere

Mabel Okyere, Gospel Musician

Mabel Okyere, an amazing lyrically gifted female gospel singer has disclosed how long she has been active in the showbiz industry.

The ‘Aha Ye Kwan Ho’ hitmaker stated that she first entered the Ghanaian music scene in the year 2013 and has three albums to her credit.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, Mabel Okyere said this year marks her 10th year since her emergence.



“I’m not new in the gospel music industry by the grace of God and I was ushered actively into the scene in the year 2013,” she said monitored by MyNewsGh.com

She stated “I actively joined in 2013 so I’m not new so if you do the calculation it means this is my 10 years since I became a member of the gospel music industry.



“It’s during my 10th year in the music scene that God has blessed me with my ‘Anuonyam’ hit song so I’ve been in the industry for some time now,” Mabel Okyere disclosed.