‘I've had an encounter with Yvonne’ - Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has once again become the topic of a heated discussion as an old MTV interview has resurfaced in the midst of Yvonne Nelson's claim that the rapper impregnated her in 2010 but refused to accept responsibility.

In the said interview, Sarkodie, the host asked Sarkodie, "Who do you prefer, Lydia Forson or Yvonne Nelson?" Sarkodie replied, "I don't personally know Lydia Forson, but I've had an encounter with Yvonne."



Expressing surprise, the host questioned, "Really and truly, you chose Yvonne?" Sarkodie quickly clarified, saying, "Because I know her, don't twist it."



What has caused the video to trend is Yvonne's claim that Sarkodie's decision to not accept responsibility for their baby made her decide to abort the pregnancy when they had an encounter in 2010. The account was captured in her memoir 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' which was launched on June 18, 2023.



In a chapter titled 'Abortion,' Yvonne Nelson disclosed a significant event from 2010, shedding light on a moment when she became pregnant by the rapper but faced his refusal to take responsibility, ultimately leading to her decision to have an abortion.



In an excerpt from Yvonne Nelson's book, she shared her emotional journey: "I went for a pregnancy test with Karen, fully aware of what it meant for a sexually active woman like me to miss her monthly flow. When the test result was ready, I lacked the strength to open it. Karen did and revealed the verdict.

"Under normal circumstances, I would have laughed it off, sparking lively conversations and jokes. But this was different. It was a grave piece of information that could turn my world upside down. I wasn't solely responsible for the situation, so I reached out to the man whose seed had impregnated me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a well-known Ghanaian musician better known as Sarkodie."



These revelations have brought new attention to the rapper's past, further intensifying the ongoing discussions surrounding Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, and Yvonne Nelson.





















