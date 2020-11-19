I’ve lost respect for Opambour, he’s one of the reasons why I’m not a Christian again – Nana Tornado

Ghanaian entertainer, Nana Tornado has said he has lost the respect he had for Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa-Yiadom aka Opambour.

The leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre has been in a disagreement with fetish priest, Nana Agradaa for some time now.



In a video going viral, Prophet One as he is affectionately called hurled insults at Nana Agradaa.



Some of his words were very harsh—and he also had support from one of his Junior Pastors as well.



Nana Tornado, who recently stated that he has disowned his Christian friends, has reacted to the man of God’s action.



He condemned Opambour’s action in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Nana Tornado was shocked about how a man of his calibre would exchange words with a fetish priest.

He stressed that he used to like him a lot but such respect has diminished following his questionable behaviour.



According to him, the action of Prophet One is one of the reasons why Christianity is not attractive to him.



Instead of visiting Opambour’s church, Nana Tornado said he would use that time to go for ‘sika gari’.



Watch the video below.



