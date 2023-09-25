I’ve never used my influence as a radio presenter to propose to a lady - Nana Romeo

Radio personality, Nana Romeo

The host of Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital show, Nana Romeo, has said that under no circumstance has he ever used his influence as a media personality to propose to a lady.

According to him, he uses a different name when proposing to a lady at first glance and uses businessman or entrepreneur for the person not to recognize him.



Speaking in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu, which GhanaWeb monitored, Nana Romeo challenged anyone who can attest to the fact that he has used his radio personality influence to propose to her to come out and tell the general public.



“But we don’t use the radio to propose to a lady, I haven’t done that before. Any lady who says I have used my radio influence to propose to her should come out and say it,” he stated.



He further stated that women in the rural areas can easily be convinced by media personality influence but in the urban areas, especially Accra, most women do not care because they are familiar with the name.



“It is in the village, it really works. Especially at restaurants and beer bars, if the person knows you, he/she will serve you very well because of your [media] influence. But in Accra, most of the girls don’t care because they are tired of hearing you on the radio. When I want to propose to you, I won't let you know I am a presenter. The name I mention to ladies I'm interested in is 'Nana Kwame'.

“I have never mentioned 'Nana Romeo' to any lady before. If you ask about my occupation, I’d say I am an entrepreneur or businessman. So when we engage more and I realize that you’re a good person, then I will let you know that I am Nana Romeo, the radio presenter. Because if I hide it from you for long and you find out, you’ll be disappointed,” Nana Romeo told Kwaku Manu during an interview.



