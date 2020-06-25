Entertainment

I've no bad feelings toward negative press - Ahuofe Patri

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known in showbiz as Ahuofe Patri made a surprise appearance on Facebook after a long hiatus from the social media networking platform.

The actress cum businesswoman opened a new account with her real name and fans didn't believe it was her so they pressured and pleaded with her to go live to authenticate the page. She promised and delivered on Wednesday, June 24.



She used the moment to address a few issues and questions from fans. Most of them were about how she reacts when there's a negative report about her.



She answered by saying, she doesn't have much problem with that because she does her job as an actress so well, and the journalist or the blogger is also doing their job.



She also touched a bit on COVID-19 pandemic by advising fans to stick to the safety measures, including wearing of a mask, and staying indoors if possible.

During the interaction, she revealed also that there a couple of new projects she is working on to be released soon.



Watch the full interactive the video below as captured by TMGHLIVE:





Source: Tmgh Live, Contributor

