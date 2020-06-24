20
Wed, 24 Jun 2020

I’ve obtained a restraining order against my stalker – Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has disclosed that a restraining order has been obtained against a male fan who had been stalking her.

According to the actress, the male fan had been creeping into her snap chat for months, and, so, she was forced to obtain a restraining order against him.

In a recent video on social media, the actress was spotted with her admirer offering her a portrait he had made of her.

The fan also professed his love for Jackie Appiah and indicated that he moved to Accra because of her.

“I’m from Kumasi and I have moved to Accra because of you”, the stalker said.

Jackie Appiah wrote: “This went on for months, guys; stalking is unacceptable behaviour. A restraining order has been issued against him.”

Source: Class FM

