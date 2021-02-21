I’ve proven my critics wrong – Celestine Donkor on featuring secular musician

Celestine Donkor, Ghanaian gospel musician

Following the release of the Yedawase song by Celestine Donkor which features artistes who do secular music, many are those who vowed never to accept the song as gospel and others openly displayed their unhappiness about the move by the gospel musician.

Responding to her critics and detractors in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Celestine Donkor said those who fumed at her intentions to collabo with secular artistes have been proven wrong by God.



She remarked “Whatever that happened whether some people accepted the song initially or not and those who were not happy that a gospel artiste has featured secular artistes on a song everyone shared their opinion.”



“But the intentions of God behind the song which he put on my heart because I listened to God it has really changed a lot of people. And that’s all that concerns me for now,” she added on Kastle Drive.

“By God’s grace because of the internet people are able to put these comments on YouTube. So it has really convinced me that the song we did to thank God has really achieved its purpose beyond our imagination,” she told the host Amansan Krakye.



Not long ago, Ghanaian filmmaker and showbiz pundit, Socrate Safo slammed radio personality OB Nartey and others criticizing Celestine Donkor for featuring secular musicians on her new song ‘Thank You’ ( Yedawase).