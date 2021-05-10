I’ve taken a backbench position to study ’current trends’ – Samini

Musician Samini

Dancehall artiste Samini says he’s currently laid back in the music industry not only to pave way for new acts but also to learn from the changing trends.

Samini after mounting campaign platforms and campaigning for the second term bid of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been off the music scene this year.



But speaking to Kofi TV in an interview, Samini noted that the entertainment industry works with time and so it’s imperative that one sits back and study what’s happening in order to take inspiration from it.

“Sometimes you have to chill and look at what’s happening in the industry so that you inspire yourself with the happenings because that will help you decide on where to go next with your creativity.”



He was ecstatic about the introduction of new acts indicating that he hopes talents that come in are those who will stay for long.