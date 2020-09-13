Entertainment

I’ve thrown my ‘Dr UN water bottle award’ away - D-Black

Dr. UN and rapper D-Black

Multiple award-winning musician, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore known in showbiz as D-Black has revealed that he has thrown his much talked about ‘Dr. UN awards’ plaque away after it emerged that the award scheme was fake.

The rapper and entrepreneur along with some top notable celebrities in the country like colleague rapper Sarkodie, TV personality, Berla Mundi, and host of others were handed awards believed to be linked to the United Nations (UN) at a well-attended event at Alisa Hotel two weeks ago.



Among the many honorees and awardees was D-Black who was seen in a video receiving the citation and laurel for his massive contribution to society.



However, a later report revealed that the convener of the awards scheme, one ‘Dr.’ Kwame Fordjour, who was claiming to be a representative of the UN, is actually a fraud.



Commenting on the ordeal on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program with host, Nana Ama McBrown, D-Black revealed that he has since thrown his award away.



He noted that he earlier harbored reservations about the program but didn’t heed to his guts.

“Sarkodie came with his official photographer so the photos you see of me on social media from the award scheme are not from the events but that of Sarkodie’s… I am pained by the situation."



"I got a plaque and a necklace but I have cut the necklace into two with scissors. Nana, I have thrown my award away.” D-Black remarked.



He further disputed a claim by Shatta Wale (Ghanaian Dancehall Musician) that he paid GH¢ 5,000 to the convener, Dr Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN for the supposed UN/Kofi Annan Foundation award.



“I didn’t pay anything to anyone.” He emphasized.

