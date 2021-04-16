I want my songs to transcend the shores of Ghana – Teen Ghanaian singer, NAJA

Source: Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku, Ghana

Teen Ghanaian singer, Marfowaa Henrietta, otherwise known as NAJA, has high hopes for the success she wants to chalk in the music industry.

Nana Adwoa, as she is affectionately called, is putting in much effort into her talent following her victory at the 2020 edition of Prime Studio on Joy Prime TV.



She released her debut single titled ‘W’aye Afere’ in December last year to start her music journey officially.s



A few months after this, NAJA has revealed what she wants to achieve in the music scene.



The 16-year-old singer told Newshuntermag.com’s Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku in an interview on Unlimited Chat With K.O.K where she wants to reach in the future.



Speaking with so much confidence, NAJA stated that she wants her songs to transcend the shores of Ghana.

She emphasized that she is ready to work hard to achieve the feat of global recognition.



NAJA mentioned Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Gyakie and Rihanna as some of the musicians she has taken as her role models and learns a lot from them.



She is gearing towards the release of a new song titled 'Jealous'.



Watch her full interview on Unlimited Chat With K.O.K below:



