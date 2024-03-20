I want to collaborate with Beyonce after Shatta Wale opened the door - KiDi

Kidi expresses interest in collaborating with Beyonce

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has expressed his desire to collaborate with renowned international artistes in other parts of the world.

He commended Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for opening the door for Ghanaian musicians to collaborate with international stars like Beyonce, adding that he would like to follow in his footsteps to gain more exposure.



The signee of Lynx Entertainment indicated that he wants to explore other cultural values in other parts of the world to enrich his music experience.



He stressed the need for artistes to go beyond their comfort zones and collaborate with other international musicians to help their growth in the industry.



“I hope to collaborate with musicians like Beyonce after Shatta Wale opened the door for us. So one day, I want to make music with her. In Africa, I am not done exploring, so I want to get exposed to other cultures and see how they work,” he said while speaking in an interview with Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



It will be recalled that Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyonce generated a lot of conversations on social media, with some netizens praising him for making such an effort.

Shatta’s collaboration with Beyonce on the song titled “Already” is one of the hit songs in the country that gained much hype.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB