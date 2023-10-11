I want to collaborate with Shatta Wale - Obaapa Gladys

Obaapa Gladys, Shatta Wale

The latest sensation in Ghana, Obaapa Gladys, known for the now popular Cobra, has expressed her love for Dancehall King Shatta Wale and even claimed she wants to collaborate with him on a song.

In an interview with MX24 TV, Obaapa Gladys, who labelled herself “Shatta Cobra,” commended Shatta Wale for his recent win at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, where he recently won all five awards he was nominated for. She added that she would love to meet up with Shatta upon his return from the United Kingdom.



"He is the one in charge of my videos. God bless him, and I commend Shatta Wale for winning awards recently. I am so happy for him. When he arrives in the country, I and my supporters will meet him at the airport. I would love to do a collaboration with him. " she said.



Her son, who identified himself as Junior Shatta Cobra, also expressed his appreciation to Shatta Wale for promoting the Cobra song on his social media handles.



Cobra was produced by Fred Kyei Mensah and vocalized by Obaapa Gladys. The song was initially composed in 2022 and released in early 2023, but was in the background until October 2023 when it started making waves on Tiktok.



The song quickly gained popularity on and off social media and even gained interest from celebrities including Shatta Wale and Nana Ama McBrown.

ID/BB



