I was applauded for telling Joe Mettle the truth - Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian gospel musician Patience Nyarko has said most gospel musicians applauded her for defending uneducated gospel musicians who are mostly disrespected by the elite.

According to the 'Obi Nyanime' singer, it is hypocritical as Ghanaians to think speaking English makes one a better person than the other.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, she said people have underrated persons who sing in their local dialects and that must stop.



Patience Nyarko further mentioned that she received a lot of calls from some of her colleagues in the gospel music industry heaping praises on her for saying the hard truth.



The outspoken gospel musician stressed she will never apologize to Joe Mettle because what she said was a defense for uneducated gospel musicians who are looked down on.

Patience has been on the wrong side of internet trolls and gospel music lovers after she went on radio to say Joe Mettle isn’t the reigning gospel musician in Ghana.



Watch the video below:



